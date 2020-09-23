Dassault Aviation failed to offer cutting edge technology to DRDO: CAG

The CAG casts a shadow over the oversight mechanisms in place currently for enforcing such offset contracts. A press statement on the report said that audit was being undertaken after a decade of the offset policy’s implementation to assess the extent to which its objectives were met. France is regarded by India as a close strategic partner. Five of the 36 Dassault Aviation made Rafale aircraft ordered by India in 2016, arrived in India in July and some of them are deployed in Ladakh where India and China are engaged in a major military faceoff. The offset contract in the Rafale deal is valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore. Two people familiar with the matter separately said that the critical issue was the implementation of the offset contract and not how it was done.