Dassault CEO Eric Trappier says Pakistan’s Rafale downing claims ‘inaccurate and unfounded’: Report

No Rafale was shot down in combat, but India had lost one jet due to technical failure, and probe into the incident is currently on, a French report quoting Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said. The report said there was no enemy engagement involved in the incident.

The incident “occurred at an altitude of over 12,000 metres during an extended training mission, with no enemy involvement or hostile radar contact,” the report said.

Pakistan's allegations ‘inaccurate, unfounded’ Clarifying Pakistan's accusations that three Indian Dassault Rafales were reportedly shot down during Operation Sindoor, Trappier said these allegations were “inaccurate and unfounded”.

The report, which appeared in a French website Avion De Chasse, mentioned a press conference held on June 15 and just a few days before the Paris Air Show, where Trappier had contested Pakistan's allegations.

During the press conference, the Dassault CEO formally refuted the idea of ​​an operational failure. He specified that the Spectra electronic warfare systems had not recorded any hostile engagements during the time slot in question. Furthermore, the friend/foe identification devices and the flight logs transmitted to Dassault indicated no losses in actual combat, he said.

India had launched precision strikes under the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in May 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

PIB fact check exposes false Pakistan propaganda A Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check on Monday debunked the false claims made by a Pakistani propaganda account on the alleged loss of lives of four Indian Air Force pilots, including three Rafale pilots.

According to the PIB fact check post, it stated that, “The Government of India has issued NO such statement.”

"India Admits Rafale Pilot Loss? - Here's the truth behind this claim: Several Pakistani propaganda handles are spreading false claims that India has officially confirmed the loss of 4 IAF pilots, including those flying 3 Rafale jets. FAKE ALERT! The Government of India has not issued such a statement. There is no truth to these rumours. Don't fall for misinformation. Always cross-verify with official sources before believing or sharing such claims," The PIB fact-checking unit wrote on X.

The image showcased an X-post of Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi and the Daily CPEC, claiming that four Indian pilots lost their lives.

Trappier compares Rafale with F-22 Raptor, F-35A Lightning II According to the French report, Trappier compared the performance of Rafale to that of the F-22 Raptor and the F-35A Lightning II, highlighting real differences, but also specific functional advantages of the French fighter.

Addressing the Rafale's place in relation to the two fifth-generation American aircraft, Trappier said that the F-22 Raptor benefits from an advantage in passive stealth and very high-altitude combat capability.

However, the Rafale jet, according to him, despite its previous generational positioning, retains a tactical advantage in mixed and multi-theater scenarios. Unlike the Raptor, the Rafale can switch, without reconfiguration, from an air-to-air engagement to a ground support or strategic reconnaissance mission, Trappier said.