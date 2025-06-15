Dassault CEO refutes Pakistan’s claim of shooting down IAF’s 3 Rafale jets, calls them ‘inaccurate’

India-Pakistan Conflict: Refuting Pakistan’s claim that three Rafale jets were shot down during the May 7–10 conflict between India and its neighbour, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier labelled Islamabad's claims as “inaccurate”.

The French aerospace major is the manufacturer of Rafale jets, the Indian Air Force's most advanced fighter plane.

“The Indians haven't communicated, so we don't know exactly what happened. What we already know is that what the Pakistanis are saying is inaccurate,” Trappier told French magazine Challenges.

Also Read | Rafale brand parent Dassault Aviation shares gives zero return in a month

Emphasising that the success of a military mission cannot be judged solely by the absence of losses, the Dassault CEO said: “When you operate combat aircraft, you are carrying out a mission. The mission's success is not having zero losses, it's having achieved its objectives.”

Pakistan had earlier claimed to have shot down six Indian jets between May 7 and 10 conflict.

The conflict started after India launched attacks on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Trappier further said: “We'll see if there were losses, and if the war aims were achieved. When the truth comes out, some people may be surprised.”

Dassault partners with Tata to makeRafale fighter jetframes in India Dassault and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) will jointly manufacture fuselage for Rafale combat jets in India from 2028 that will mark production of the critical component for the first time outside France.

Under the partnership, TASL will set up a cutting-edge facility in Hyderabad to produce key fuselage sections for Rafale aircraft -- a venture that is being seen as a significant forward movement for India's aerospace sector.

"Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains," the TASL said in a statement last week.

The Dassault-Tata partnership came as the French company has emerged as a key contender for India's mega fighter programme under which it is acquiring 114 new jets for the Indian Air Force.