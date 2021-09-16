NEW DELHI : NITI Aayog and France’s software maker Dassault Systèmes have tied up to help innovators and entrepreneurs under Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), a flagship programme of the Indian government, said an official statement from the federal policy thinktank.

As per the deal signed on Thursday, Dassault Systèmes will collaborate with various current and future programmes of AIM.

AIM develops programmes and policies for fostering innovation in different sectors of the economy, provides tie-up opportunities for different stakeholders and creates an ecosystem to oversee innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. As per NITI Aayog, AIM’s initiatives have played a role in India’s position going up from 81 in the Global Innovation Index in 2015 to 48 in 2020.

The collaboration will act as a catalyst for innovation, the statement said.

Under the deal, Dassault Systèmes’ start-up acceleration program will be accessible to selected AIM startups. Also, mentorship will be given to selected AIM startups.

The partnership with Dassault earmarks the expanding ecosystem of AIM in the country across all the beneficiaries, the official statement said quoting AIM mission director Chintan Vaishnav.

This initiative will open a new window for select Indian startups as they get access to the Dassault Systèmes’ global startup ecosystem and a chance to connect with peers, industry experts, engineers and designers, the statement said.

The engagement with AIM is the beginning of a long-term relationship that reinforces Dassault’s commitment to nurture an ecosystem of makers, innovators India, the statement said quoting Deepak NG, managing director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

