Data, AI can add $450-500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025: Nasscom

The report suggests several key actions to catalyze data utilization and adoption of AI in India. This includes creating a central, apex body to steer its execution, in collaboration with various ministries, industry groups and other stakeholders, identifying datasets of national importance with each ministry with specific use cases and creating schemes to engage the AI ecosystem including industry, startups, civil society, and academia. Although India has 1600 deep-tech startups, with the deep tech startup pool growing at 40% CAGR from 2014, the pace of AI innovation is lagging, so an ecosystem of innovation involving industry bodies, startups and academia could be crucial to accelerate data and AI efforts, the report said.