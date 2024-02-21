Data breaches at PMO and EPFO, In-Cert officials brought in to probe allegations

The government is investigating reports of a data breach involving datasets from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) , sources told The Economic Times. They added that officials from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) are tasked with examining the situation.

“We are aware of it but need to verify if the claims being made are correct. They (Cert-In) will look into it and submit a detailed report, including on whether the data set is new," an official told the paper.

“We are aware of some of the information that is being claimed to have been compromised. The CERT-In is currently investigating the claims," said a senior IT Ministry official told the Indian Express.

Also Read | Amazon looking to launch low-priced fashion and lifestyle products vertical in India

However, as of now, there has been no significant progress in the data breach investigation. The IT Ministry did not respond to requests for comments.

Leaked Documents on GitHub Raise Concerns

On Tuesday, a social media user on platform X alleged the leakage of documents from Chinese cyber agencies on GitHub. The user claimed that these documents contained data from the EPFO, the Indian PMO, and various public and private organisations.

As per the report on Github, The leaked documents circulating on GitHub reportedly unveil a spyware initiative by Chinese infosec company I-Soon. The targets of this cyber operation span social media platforms, telecommunications companies, and various global organisations. Suspicions are rife about the involvement of the Chinese government in orchestrating these activities.

Also Read | Work from office helps with better team building and learning, says TCS CEO K Krithivasan

Cybersecurity experts are currently investigating the matter to validate the authenticity of the claims. "The tracker maintained by the attackers claimed to have access to one of the servers. Except for the claims, there is no proof," one expert told ET.

China Involvement Speculated

According to Taiwanese threat intelligence researcher Azaka Sekai, the leaked documents shed light on China's offensive cyber operations, revealing the utilisation of I-Soon's spyware.