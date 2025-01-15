India in talks for data embassies, UAE first in queue
Summary
- The move follows an Estonia-Luxembourg agreement of 2015 which saw Estonia store a digitized copy of its citizens' data in Luxembourg.
New Delhi is in talks with several countries to house so-called data embassies, which will allow them to store a copy of sovereign data here and retain control over it, three people aware of the matter said. According to two of them, talks to set up the UAE's first data embassy in India are at an advanced stage.