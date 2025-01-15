Dhruv Garg, partner at law and policy firm Indian Governance and Policy Project (IGAP), said that policy intricacies could be a key hurdle. “The previous minister of state (MoS) for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had underlined that data embassies would be part of India’s data laws. While we are yet to see that play out, it’s important to note that the role and specifications of a data embassy would depend more on the bilateral agreement that two nations sign. Straight up, the role of data embassies would primarily be defined under the same norms that defined the two-way exchange of facilities as defined by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963," he said.