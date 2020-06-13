Data on covid deaths in India may have gaps

“The cause of death should be given in the death certificate according to the International Classification of Diseases. Not many states may be following this. Some may be using covid as secondary cause, then the death wouldn’t reach the official toll of the state. Many states may not be testing bodies, and this would further decrease the actual toll," said Dr Jugal Kishore, head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital. “Each death should be audited to improve the quality of care."