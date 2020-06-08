NEW DELHI : The rising number of coronavirus infections in India may seem alarming, but when looked at in the context of the country’s population, the picture may be more comforting, experts said.

Although India is among the top 10 countries in the number of coronavirus infections, it ranks 143rd in terms of total per capita coronavirus cases, former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu said in a short analysis he tweeted on Monday. In terms of total per capita coronavirus deaths, India ranked 115th, Basu’s analysis showed, suggesting that merely looking at the total number of infections may not give the larger picture in a country of over 1.3 billion people, especially for policymaking.

His argument endorses the opening-up of the economy after a two-month lockdown to contain the pandemic, which came at an enormous economic cost with many people losing jobs and livelihoods, and the economy possibly contracting this fiscal. “In exiting lockdowns, we must keep population size in mind and look at infection rate per capita (poorly measured in emerging economies) and mortality rate per capita (better measured)," the former World Bank chief economist said in his tweet.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, India ranks fifth in terms of total coronavirus infections (including recovered patients) with over 258,000 cases after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. In terms of coronavirus deaths, India stands 12th with over 7,200 cases below countries like the US, the UK and Brazil. However, when population is taken into account, the figures do not appear so alarming.

According to World Health Organization’s (WHO) situation report on 6 June, which compared India to other countries such as the UK, Italy, Spain and Germany, which have eased lockdown, India has reported the lowest numbers of cases per 100,000 people, at 17.23 cases, and 0.49 deaths among 100,000 people.

Given India’s vast population, it is not surprising that in terms of coronavirus cases, India’s rank is fifth in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s live tracker of the disease. However, health economists have argued that the right index for comparison are covid cases per capita and covid deaths per capita in terms of which India is doing well.

“As a percentage of total population, covid cases are minuscule in India. Given the poor hygiene of the population, overcrowding in certain clusters, low per capita space available for a vast section of the population and absence of social distancing in many sections, one would have expected a much higher figure," said Arup Mitra, professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi.

According to the Union health ministry, while the total number of active cases is 124,981 as on Monday, the country so far has recorded more than 255,000 covid-19 cases. However, the total recovery rate of covid-19 in India is 48.49%. Interestingly, some states in India have higher recovery rates than the national average.

“On the contrary, the incidence of covid cases is highly insignificant. It is quite convincing that given the vulnerability of the population, India is actually not confronted with a crisis that we are made to believe. Even the recovery rate is much higher and the death per capita is pretty low,"said Mitra.

“In our poverty and health outcome analysis, we always consider figures in relative terms for comparison. There is no reason why we should be comparing absolute numbers across countries and argue that Indian situation is deteriorating. The right index for comparison needs to be adopted and this will help sustain the confidence and morale of the population," said Mitra.

However, some argue the number of tests conducted by nations as well as the number of people who may have died but may never have been tested for the virus should also be kept in mind while looking at the big picture.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as on Monday tested 47,74,434 samples out of which 1,08,048 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours. Considering the population of India, the testing rate of the country is too low and India has been criticised for severely low testing rates at 3,487 per million population. But the fact that India has a relatively young population may have placed it on a better footing as far as the impact of the pandemic is concerned.

