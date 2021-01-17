OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (REUTERS)

Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 09:56 PM IST PTI

Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines, said the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum

A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that all data pertaining to Covid-19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccination.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said the Clinical Trial (PMSF) Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) may be revisited once the Phase 3 trials are completed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Mumbai on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccine: India inoculates 2.07 lakh people on Day 1, highest in world

2 min read . 09:36 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a

447 people reported adverse reactions to covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 09:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at an event where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/File Photo

Fauci says Biden’s 100 million doses ‘doable’ in 100 Days

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST

They demanded that all data pertaining to the vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccines for themselves and for their larger communities.

"All healthcare workers should have an option for opting out without any fear, coercion or any other adverse impact on them, including linking vaccination status to air travel restrictions," it said.

The body further demanded that the continuation or eligibility for working as healthcare should not have any precondition of Covid-19 vaccination, as is being done in a few countries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout