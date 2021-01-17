Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum

Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 09:56 PM IST
Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines, said the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum
A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that all data pertaining to Covid-19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccination.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said the Clinical Trial (PMSF) Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) may be revisited once the Phase 3 trials are completed.
Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine: India inoculates 2.07 lakh people on Day 1, highest in world2 min read . 09:36 PM IST
447 people reported adverse reactions to covid-19 vaccines3 min read . 09:28 PM IST
Fauci says Biden’s 100 million doses ‘doable’ in 100 Days1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
They demanded that all data pertaining to the vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccines for themselves and for their larger communities.
"All healthcare workers should have an option for opting out without any fear, coercion or any other adverse impact on them, including linking vaccination status to air travel restrictions," it said.
The body further demanded that the continuation or eligibility for working as healthcare should not have any precondition of Covid-19 vaccination, as is being done in a few countries.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.