Data Protection Bill likely to be introduced in Budget Session

Data Protection Bill likely to be introduced in Budget Session1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
- The Union Government has withdrawn the earlier version of the Data Protection Bill and promised to deliver a more comprehensive version of the bill
Based on six principles of data economy, the Union Government will introduce the Digital Data Protection Bill in the upcoming budget session of the Parliament. Currently, the bill is placed in the public domain for consultations.
Based on six principles of data economy, the Union Government will introduce the Digital Data Protection Bill in the upcoming budget session of the Parliament. Currently, the bill is placed in the public domain for consultations.
The bill aims to spell out the digital rights and duties of the Indian citizens, who are called Digital Nagrik, according to the bill. It also contains provisions regarding the collection and use of public data lawfully by the Data Fiduciary. Digital Data Protection Bill is based on six principles of the data economy.
The bill aims to spell out the digital rights and duties of the Indian citizens, who are called Digital Nagrik, according to the bill. It also contains provisions regarding the collection and use of public data lawfully by the Data Fiduciary. Digital Data Protection Bill is based on six principles of the data economy.
The first principle talks about the collection and usage of the personal data of citizens of India. The collection and usage of personal data should be lawful, must be protected from breach and transparency should be maintained.
The first principle talks about the collection and usage of the personal data of citizens of India. The collection and usage of personal data should be lawful, must be protected from breach and transparency should be maintained.
Second principle of the data economy points towards Purpose and Usage. The data collection exercise must be for a legal purpose and the data should be safely stored till the purpose is served.
Second principle of the data economy points towards Purpose and Usage. The data collection exercise must be for a legal purpose and the data should be safely stored till the purpose is served.
Next is data minimization which says that only relevant data should be collected of individuals and serving the pre-defined purpose should be the only aim.
Next is data minimization which says that only relevant data should be collected of individuals and serving the pre-defined purpose should be the only aim.
The fourth principle is regarding Data Protection and Accountability and it says that the data collected should be safely processed and stored in a secure manner with no access to unauthorized persons.
The fourth principle is regarding Data Protection and Accountability and it says that the data collected should be safely processed and stored in a secure manner with no access to unauthorized persons.
Fifth principle talks about the accuracy of data. The data of individuals stored should be accurate and should be updated with time. The individual should have the authority to inspect/delete/update his data.
Fifth principle talks about the accuracy of data. The data of individuals stored should be accurate and should be updated with time. The individual should have the authority to inspect/delete/update his data.
The last principle lays down the rules regarding reporting a data breach. In case of a data breach, it should be reported in a fair, transparent, and equitable manner to the Data Protection Boards.
The last principle lays down the rules regarding reporting a data breach. In case of a data breach, it should be reported in a fair, transparent, and equitable manner to the Data Protection Boards.
These principles of data economy have been used in several countries and they provide a better understanding of data protection with individual rights, public interest Ease of doing business, etc.
These principles of data economy have been used in several countries and they provide a better understanding of data protection with individual rights, public interest Ease of doing business, etc.
The government has withdrawn the earlier version of the Digital Data Protection Bill and promised to deliver a more comprehensive version of the bill. While talking about the reasons for withdrawal, Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the parliament committee scrutinizing the bill recommended 88 amendments in a bill of 91 sections and that pushed the government to rethink the whole bill.
The government has withdrawn the earlier version of the Digital Data Protection Bill and promised to deliver a more comprehensive version of the bill. While talking about the reasons for withdrawal, Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the parliament committee scrutinizing the bill recommended 88 amendments in a bill of 91 sections and that pushed the government to rethink the whole bill.
With inputs from ANI
With inputs from ANI