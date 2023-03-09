Data recap: Adani debt, spend trend, auto sales3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:30 PM IST
A total of 81.8 million e-way bills were generated in February, marginally down from January but staying above the 80-million mark for the fourth straight month, showed data from the Goods and Services Tax Network.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Adani group companies’ foreign currency bonds are due for repayment next year. The findings of the biannual YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey showed many Indians are now financially stretching themselves with unaffordable purchases.
