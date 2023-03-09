Data recap: Adani debt, spend trend, auto sales

More urban Indians are now stretching themselves financially with unaffordable purchases. At the same time, saving for health shocks and travel is also gaining popularity, showed the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey. When asked whether they were spending “within their means", just 34% of respondents said they were spending comfortably. It was 38% in the last survey of 2019. The share of those who admitted to spending “way too much" and such rose from 36% to 39%.