Data recap: AI race hots up, RBI increases rates

THAT’S THE stake the central government now has in Vodafone Idea, making it the largest shareholder in the telecom company. The government had earlier directed the company to convert ₹16,133 crore in interest dues into equity. This was the outcome of a relief package the Centre had come up with in September 2021 as telecom companies were struggling to repay their dues and were deep in debt. The promoters will retain management control.