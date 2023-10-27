Data recap: Air quality, IT hiring, rice exports, and more
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The union government has reportedly decided to slash the minimum export price for basmati rice from $1,200 a tonne to $950 a tonne, while Paytm founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma has launched a ₹30-crore ‘VSS Investments Fund’ to invest in startups.