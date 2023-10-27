Data recap: Air quality, IT hiring, rice exports, and more

Hiring freeze

With the information technology (IT) industry facing headwinds from the global growth slowdown, college freshers are likely to bear the brunt as Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, which together hired over 200,000 engineering graduates in the past three years, have said they don’t plan to go to the campuses this year. This means that out of the top four IT giants only two will be hiring. The last time such a situation arose was during the global financial crisis in 2008, Mint reported.