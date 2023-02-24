Data recap: Bids for lithium, house prices
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by
Following the discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir, India is likely to invite bids for the auction as early as June. Meanwhile, housing prices are offering optimism in the real estate market.
