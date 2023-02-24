Data recap: Bids for lithium, house prices

Aided by robust demand and higher input prices, house prices have risen remarkably in 2022. While the cost of construction has gone up, robust demand in the housing market is likely to aid the real-estate industry. Among the metro cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw the highest price rise in 2022 from the previous year, followed by Kolkata and Hyderabad. The prices are expected to rise by 5-10% on average in the current year.