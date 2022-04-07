Data recap: Capex, climate, BNPL, electric vehicles

The rise in fuel prices is raising the total cost of ownership and adding to the woes of the automobile sector, which is already struggling with subdued demand. However, this is adding to the reasons for a shift to electric vehicles in the country, which is seen as a more sustainable option by sector experts, Mint reported. Electric two-wheeler volumes rose by over 460% year-on-year and its penetration in the Indian market crossed 4% in March, according to Vahan registrations data.