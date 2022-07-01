Data recap: Credit card spends, shrinkflation

The sudden rise in the number of covid-19 cases that started last month has continued over the past week, with 18,819 confirmed cases recorded on Wednesday, up from 14,506 the previous day. This is the highest daily count in the current wave of infections. While the government is looking for the possibility of a new variant or sub-variant behind the rise, the threat of a severe covid wave hasn’t emerged yet. Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved India’s first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above.