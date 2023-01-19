Data recap: Decline in exports, ASER survey

India’s merchandise exports has seen a decline of 12% year-on-year in December 2022 with demand from major markets such as the US and the European Union continuing to slow down. This was the second decline in three months. The country’s imports also saw a decrease by 7%, which was only the second time they fell in more than two years. The trade deficit widened marginally to $23.7 billion, up from $23.4 billion in November 2022.