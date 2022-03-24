Data recap: Fuel price hike, jobs data, China air crash

Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. This week we look at the possible impact of back-to-back fuel price hikes. India plans to step up wheat exports to fill in the void created by the Ukraine war. The global health community observed World Tuberculosis Day on 24 March, raising awareness about a disease that is the second biggest infectious killer after covid-19. Here’s more: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fuel worries

After four-and-a-half months, state-run fuel retailers hiked petrol and diesel prices for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday, stoking inflation concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rate revisions had been on pause since November ahead of crucial assembly elections in five states. The hikes could dent household budgets and dampen demand for goods and services. Consumer price inflation had touched an eight-month high of 6.07% last month. The hike may also challenge the central bank’s dovish stance on interest rates, Mint reported.

Mint

Stepping up

India is planning to step up wheat exports to fill the supply void created by the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe as it boasts of vast fertile agricultural land and is among the top three exporters of grain. Supply disruptions on account of the war have forced wheat-importing nations such as Egypt, Israel, Oman, Nigeria and South Africa to secure supplies from India. The Indian government is also planning to address supply chain bottlenecks to boost exports, Mint reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Mint

Bumper capex $50 million

That's the amount Saudi Aramco, the biggest energy exporter, plans to invest as capital expenditure this year. The company has bumped up its capex guidance to $40 billion-$50 billion, from $32 billion last year, after its net profits doubled due to surging oil prices. A further growth in capex is expected until around the middle of the decade, the company said. The company also plans to issue bonus shares.

Piecemeal relief {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s employment numbers showed an improvement in the months after the deadly Delta wave of Covid-19 started to subside, shows latest data from the government. The urban jobs report shows the unemployment rate fell to 9.8% in July-September 2021, from 12.6% in the preceding quarter. At 11.6%, the unemployment rate among women remained higher than men (9.3%). However, unemployment was still higher than the January-March quarter.

Mint

A tough fight

The credit card business in India is doing well, with card spending in this fiscal crossing pre-pandemic levels. While the number of debit cards in India is higher, value of transactions was more in credit cards. ₹87,769 crore worth of transactions were done using credit cards, against ₹60,025 crore worth of transactions from debit cards. However, digital transactions modes, such as UPI, are challenging this payment landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint

Deadly crash 132

That's the number of people who died in a Boeing 737 passenger plane crash in Southern China on xxday. The plane was operated by China Eastern Airlines. The recovery of ‘black boxes’ (flight recorders that store recordings from the cockpit) by investigators could provide vital clues for the reasons behind the crash. Analysing the boxes is key to understanding why the plane plunged out of the sky before slamming into the hillside, Bloomberg reported.

Resurgent media {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s media and entertainment sector is likely to grow by 17% in 2022 and could touch pre-pandemic level revenues of $25 billion, according to a latest Ficci-EY report. Last year, the sector remained 11% short of the pre-covid level, with revenue coming in at $21 billion. Digital media, however, has cemented its position as the second-largest segment in the industry, the report said.

Mint

Chart of the Week: Funds squeeze

Mint

Thursday, 24 March was observed as World Tuberculosis Day. Spending on TB services fell in 2020 for the first time since 2016 as resources were diverted to covid-19. India, too, has slashed TB funding at a time when deaths due to the disease have risen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

