Data recap: GDP data, China protests, e -R

THAT’S THE all-time closing high hit by the BSE Sensex on Thursday. This was the eighth straight session the share index gained. The benchmark index crossed the 63,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the US Federal Reserve and the release of India’s quarterly GDP data. The Sensex has now recouped losses it had made earlier this year, and has gone past the previous peak of October 2021. It had fallen to a low of 50,921 points in June.