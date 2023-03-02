Data recap: GDP data, ice-cream costs, Adani

That’s the share of the full-year fiscal deficit target that the Centre achieved by January, showed data from the Controller General of Accounts. For the full year 2022-23, the government expects the deficit at ₹17.55 trillion but the fiscal deficit was only ₹11.91 trillion in the first 10 months. The fiscal deficit is unlikely to exceed the year’s target. However, the fiscal deficit in the comparable period of the last financial year was lower at 58.9% of that year’s target.