Data recap: GDP downgrades, Zomato’s miseries

Failed bet?

The inflow of deposits by non-resident Indians saw a sharp decline in the first two months of the fiscal year. The inflow was a mere $422 million in April-May, less than one-fifth of the inflows received in the same period last year. And now, the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to allow banks to offer higher rates to NRI depositors does not seem to be working, Mint reported. Higher deposits from NRIs would have helped the rupee, which is currently under pressure.