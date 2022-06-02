Data recap: GDP rise, FII outflow, KK’s songs

Brent crudeoil price jumped up to $123 per barrel on Wednesday, the highest since March, following the EU’s decision to ban import of Russian oil. The EU has agreed to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by end-2022, which could keep crude oil prices under pressure. Crude oil prices had crossed the $100-mark on 28 February and surged to $133 before settling around $110. A further rise in crude oil prices could make it hard for India to manage inflation and the rupee’s value.