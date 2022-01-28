Gherkin’s rise, sinking cities: The week that was, in charts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey has found inequality in how urban Indians are recovering from the pandemic amid growing price pressures. The third wave of covid-19 is discouraging air travel, and we have data to show it
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read visual charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories from the week just gone by. The new YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey has found inequality in how urban Indians are recovering from the pandemic amid growing price pressures. The third wave of covid-19 is discouraging air travel, and we have data to show it. Here’s more:
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read visual charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories from the week just gone by. The new YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey has found inequality in how urban Indians are recovering from the pandemic amid growing price pressures. The third wave of covid-19 is discouraging air travel, and we have data to show it. Here’s more:
India was the world’s largest exporter of gherkins (pickling cucumber) in 2020-21, shipping over 223,000 tonnes worth more than $200 million, the ministry of commerce and industry said. India produces about 15% of the world’s gherkin requirement and ships it to more than 20 countries. Till October this fiscal, India exported 123,846 tonnes of cucumber and gherkins for $114 million.
Traffic Turbulence
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
In the seven days ending 22 January, the daily average domestic air passenger traffic fell hugely for the third straight week, owing to covid’s third wave. The average number of daily flyers fell to 168,000 during the last week from 288,000 in the week ended 8 January, brokerage ICICI Securities said. Before the third wave, domestic air passenger traffic had been recovering close to pre-pandemic levels.
Valuation Boom
That’s the amount food delivery service Swiggy raised in a funding round headed by Invesco on 24 January, at a time when shares of many newly listed new age consumer firms are trading sharply lower. The food delivery giant intends to use the new funds to expand Instamart, its rapid grocery platform, as well as to grow its main food delivery business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Uncertain Path
Click on the image to enlarge
The International Monetary Fund has cut India’s economic growth forecast for FY22 to 9% in its latest World Economic Outlook, joining a slew of other agencies. While the projection is higher than the World Bank’s estimate of 8.3%, it is below the 9.2% prediction of the government’s Central Statistics Office and 9.5% projection by the Reserve Bank of India.
Income Misery
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
The covid-19 pandemic created inflationary pressures for Indian households in 2021. The recent YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey found that about 60% of respondents attributed the rise in expenses to higher cost of living. Further analysis hinted at income inequality, too. About half the people in high-income groups got pay hikes, compared with only 29% in the low-income group.
Redemption Pressures
That’s the bond repayment due for the Centre in the upcoming financial year. It will bump up the government’s gross borrowing figure at next week’s budget. In its December financial stability report, RBI said the repayment obligation may stay high in the coming years, too. The Centre has to find ways to boost revenues to sustain spending on capital accounts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pickup Trouble
Click on the image to enlarge
The railways is an important aspect of the Indian economy. Covid-19 has severely harmed the sector’s revenue. Monthly passenger numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels, leading to the lowest annual operating revenue since 2013-14 in 2020-21, howindialives.com reported. The sector will be looking for long-term investment and financial support in the upcoming budget.
Chart of the Week: Sinking Cities
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Indonesia recently announced plans to relocate its capital city to Nusantara in 2024. The present capital, Jakarta, is sinking rapidly due to overuse of groundwater. A Greenpeace analysis shows the likely impact on seven Asian coastal cities by 2030, based on rapid sea level rise.
Follow us on #MintCharts on Twitter and subscribe to Mint’s Top of the Morning newsletter for our Chart of the Day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!