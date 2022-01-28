Gherkin’s rise, sinking cities: The week that was, in charts

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read visual charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories from the week just gone by. The new YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey has found inequality in how urban Indians are recovering from the pandemic amid growing price pressures. The third wave of covid-19 is discouraging air travel, and we have data to show it. Here’s more: