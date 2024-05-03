Data recap: Godrej split, Wipro CEO pay, Big 6’s lens

Money matters

$7 million: That's the remuneration Wipro's new chief executive officer Srinivas Pallia could get in his first year. Pallia, who took charge on 7 April, will get a basic salary of between $1.75 million and $3 million and a targeted variable pay of up to $3 million, depending on the company's growth and profitability. He also gets stock options worth $4 million, one-fourth of which will vest to him on 2 May 2025. That means he could earn up to $7 million in his first year.