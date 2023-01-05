Data recap: Growth in PMI, layoffs at Amazon

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the Centre’s 2016 decision to demonetize the erstwhile ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. The 4-1 ruling said that the government was within its power to take the decision, and did not comment on the economic merits of the policy. Meanwhile, central bank data shows that the ₹2,000 notes that came into being after demonetization had a short stint: from 50% of the total value of all banknotes in 2016-17, they now command just 14%.