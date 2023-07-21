News
Data recap: HDFC Bank, Sensex, monsoon, and more
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday,PlainFacts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Sensex surpassed the 67,000 mark this week. HDFC Bank reported a huge profit growth in the first quarter of the current financial year. The Reserve Bank of India has now weighed in on India’s prospects of becoming a developed nation.
