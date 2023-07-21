Data recap: HDFC Bank, Sensex, monsoon, and more

Tomato torment

Over the past month, exorbitant increases in prices of tomatoes have sent shockwaves across the country, with the prices even crossing ₹200 mark in some parts of the country. However, the increase was more pronounced only in July and did not play a role in pushing retail inflation up in June. That’s because tomato prices in June, which were up 65% from the previous month, were still down 35% from the same month a year ago, a Mintanalysisshowed. This could change in July as prices are now nearly 135% higher than a year ago.