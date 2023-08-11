Data recap: High dividends, laptop curbs, CSR spends
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts
Every Friday,PlainFacts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Indian companies doled out record high dividends of ₹4 trillion in the last fiscal year, registering a 28% rise. From 1 November, India will restrict the import of laptops and computers in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, Indian companies' spending on corporate social responsibility (CSR) remained flat in 2021-22.