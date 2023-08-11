Data recap: High dividends, laptop curbs, CSR spends

Home-made laptops

To boost domestic manufacturing, India is all set to curb imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers among other items. From November, companies will need a licence for their inbound shipments. India's move is expected to hit major foreign players like Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and HP, possibly making their products expensive in the country. At present, India has almost no competitive advantage in the international trade of computers. The market is dominated by China and Vietnam, the former being the world leader in computer exports and also the largest net exporter, aMint analysisshowed.

