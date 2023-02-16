Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Retail inflation sprung up a surprise by rising to a three-month high in January even as wholesale inflation softened. Air India inked the largest-ever aviation deal to buy new aircraft. Meanwhile, Indians have turned top buyers of Scotch whisky.

Inflation Pangs

India’s retail inflation inched up to a three-month high of 6.52% in January even as wholesale inflation eased to a two-year low. Inflation based on CPI breached RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, after falling to 5.88% and 5.72% in the previous two months. The sharper-than-expected rise was driven by a spike in food prices. In a striking contrast, wholesale price index-based inflation came in at 4.73%, led by easing prices of manufactured products and fuel.

Flight Path

In the world’s biggest-ever aviation deal, Tata Sons-owned Air India has placed orders for 540 aircraft from US company Boeing and its French peer Airbus, as the company speeds ahead on its expansion plans. The deal is expected to cost Air India $82 billion. The order break-up includes 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing, with an option to buy 70 more from the US manufacturer in the future. Terming the deal historic, US President Joe Biden said it would support a million American jobs.

Falling Share

That’s the market share of entry-level mobiles in India’s smartphone market in 2022, a fall from 54% a year ago. Budget handsets— priced below ₹8,000—have traditionally cornered the biggest chunk of the market share in India. However, the share has seen a steady fall over the past few years, according to International Data Corp., a market research firm. The total number of smartphone shipments to India fell by 10% in 2022 to 144 million.

Trade Headwinds

Merchandise exports entered the slow lane – contracting for the second straight month in January amid a fall in global trade and a looming slowdown in the global economy. Exports shrank 6.6% year-on-year last month, after slumping 3.1% in December. Trade deficit fell to $17.75 billion last month – the lowest in a year – as imports also saw a concurrent decline of 10.5%. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman warned that exporters will need to foresee the impact of slowing economies abroad.

Pay Dirt?

The appraisal season is round the corner. India Inc.’s employees are expected to see near-double-digit hikes in the upcoming cycle, as per surveys by professional forecasters. Soaring inflation could dent salary increments globally, but this is not likely to play out in India. In fact, a Mint analysis of past data showed that barring 2020-21, the 30 Sensex companies offered salary hikes outpacing inflation in six out of the last seven years.

Hic Hic!

India overtook France to emerge as the top buyer of Scotch whisky by volumes in 2022, as per data from Scotch Whisky Association, Scotland’s leading industry body. India imported 219 million 70-centilitre bottles of Scotch, a whopping 60% rise from 2021. In comparison, France purchased 205 million bottles last year, up 17% from 2021. However, beyond the eye-popping figures, Scotch whisky commands only a 2% share in India’s whisky market.

Clean-up Drive

That’s the number of companies the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is set to delist for falling foul of statutory filing obligations. The ministry hopes the clean-up drive would step up pressure on companies to file annual returns regularly and also reduce the burden on the system. The ministry had removed 25,600 and 10,400 companies from the records in November and December respectively for failure to file annual returns for two consecutive years.

Chart of the Week: 4G coverage

About 7% of villages in India do not have access to 4G network, with north-eastern states such as Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh lagging the most, as per data presented in Lok Sabha. Seven states and UTs—Puducherry, UP, Bihar, WB, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi— have near-universal 4G coverage.

