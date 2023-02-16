Data recap: Inflation, exports, Air India deal

In the world’s biggest-ever aviation deal, Tata Sons-owned Air India has placed orders for 540 aircraft from US company Boeing and its French peer Airbus, as the company speeds ahead on its expansion plans. The deal is expected to cost Air India $82 billion. The order break-up includes 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing, with an option to buy 70 more from the US manufacturer in the future. Terming the deal historic, US President Joe Biden said it would support a million American jobs.