Data recap: Inflation, Nifty, KKR investment, and more

Oil Toil

Following the war with Ukraine, Russia started selling its crude oil at discounted rates amid sanctions, which helped India meet its needs at a cheaper price. The share of oil imports from Russia was less than 1% until 2016-17, which shot up to 16.4% in 2022-23, and until July this year, it has risen further to 30.6%. However, with Russia cutting its production to comply with the Opec+ agreement, prices may rise, which has left the Indian government concerned, Mint reported.