Data recap: Informal sector jobs, India-Russia trade, high inflation

India-Russia trade ties

India and Russia agreed to increase the bilateral trade to more than $100 billion by 2030 during the 22nd Annual Bilateral Summit. The two nations hope to achieve this by increasing cooperation in energy, infrastructure and agriculture, among other sectors. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has increased its oil import from Russia. Imports jumped to $61.4 billion in 2023-24 from just $9.9 billion in 2021-22. India’s trade value with Russia stood at $65.7 billion in FY24, with exports at just about 7% of imports.