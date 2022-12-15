Data recap: Infosys@40, airport clogs, inflation

INDIA’S RETAIL inflation rate finally fell below 6% for the first time this year, coming in at 5.88% in November, data released this week showed. The sharp decline from 6.77% in October was driven by a drop in vegetable prices. However, don’t expect the Reserve Bank of India to pause its rate hikes just yet. Vegetable prices are known to drop at this time of the year. Several other key items under the food group saw an uptick in inflation, including cereals and milk, and related products.

