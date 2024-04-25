Data recap: IT results, PMI readings, air traffic

Flying high

470,751: That's the number of passengers who took domestic flights on 21 April, a new record, data from the ministry of civil aviation showed. According to industry experts, the growth in air-travel demand is due to rising income levels, first-time flyers, competitive airfares, and an increase in the number of airports to 140 from 70 a decade ago. India is now the world's third-largest aviation market after the US and China. It is also the world's fastest-growing air-travel market.