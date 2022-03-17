Data recap: Jobs data, Mumbai’s net zero, booster shots

2050: That’s the year by which Mumbai aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions. This is two decades ahead of India’s overall target . The goal was set in a climate action plan unveiled by the city’s municipal body, the richest in the country. Net zero emissions refer to the stage where a city or country is able to absorb as much carbon as it emits. Mumbai is the first South Asian city to set such a timeline, Bloomberg reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}