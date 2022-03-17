Data recap: Jobs data, Mumbai’s net zero, booster shots

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From the possible impact of crude oil price shocks on India, to China's latest wave of covid-19 infections and India's booster doses, here's a look at this week in data
Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. This week we look at the possible impact of crude oil price shocks on India, some of which reflects in the widening trade deficit. China is going through a fresh wave of covid-19 infections. India has started giving booster shots to more senior citizens this week. Here’s more:
Despite a cooldown in the past week, crude oil prices remain elevated as the West tries to choke Russia with sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. There are concerns about the impact on India: the country is heavily dependent on oil imports for its domestic needs. Fuel comprises about 32% of India’s imports, significantly more than the other top 10 economies . This makes India more vulnerable to oil shocks, Mint reported in a data story.
Locked down
More official data is now available on the economic impact of the second round of covid-19 lockdowns in April-May 2021. The urban jobs report released by the government this week shows the unemployment rate rose to 12.6% in April-June, from 9.3% a quarter earlier. Unemployment among women was higher, at 14.3%. These were the worst figures in three quarters.
Target zero
2050: That’s the year by which Mumbai aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions. This is two decades ahead of India’s overall target . The goal was set in a climate action plan unveiled by the city’s municipal body, the richest in the country. Net zero emissions refer to the stage where a city or country is able to absorb as much carbon as it emits. Mumbai is the first South Asian city to set such a timeline, Bloomberg reported.
Trade report
India’s trade deficit widened again in February and crossed $20 billion for the fourth time in six months. The reason was a rise in imports due to the rising crude oil and commodity prices amidst the Ukraine war, as well as limited revival in domestic demand following the Omicron wave. Exports were at a three-month low at $34.6 bn, while imports rose to $55.4 bn, data released by the trade showed.
Crawling ahead
Business growth at IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has slowed down in the ongoing financial year, while private sector peers have done well, Mint reported. New business premiums for the state-run insurance behemoth rose just 0.24% to ₹1.56 trillion in April-February, while private life insurers combined saw a 24.7% jump to ₹98,213 crore. SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential and Max Life Insurance all rose 16-25% in the period.
Extra grants
₹1.58 trillion: That’s the additional spending that the Centre has sought from the Parliament to meet its expenditure commitments. The spending will be used to settle loans taken from National Small Savings Funds (NSSF) for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and higher fertiliser subsidy outgo, Mint reported.
Two years on
Millions of Chinese are again under strict lockdown restrictions as the country faces its worst outbreak of covid-19 since the first wave two years ago. At least 13 cities are under full lockdowns. The northeastern province of Jilin is the epicentre of the outbreak, which is reportedly fuelled by the Omicron variant. China is known to impose a zero-Covid strategy by shutting down neighbourhoods and businesses at the slightest hint of brewing outbreaks.
Chart of the Week: Extra ‘precaution’
All senior citizens in India are now eligible to get ‘precautionary doses’—a euphemism for booster doses—of the covid-19 vaccine. So far, only those with comorbid health conditions were eligible. In this period, nearly one-third of the 60+ population in Uttarakhand have taken the third shot.