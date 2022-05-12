The week that was, in charts: LIC’s IPO, rupee downfall & Lankan woes

Defiant Putin

During Russia’s Victory Day on 9 May, the annual commemoration of the country’s victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II, President Vladimir Putin justified the country’s war on Ukraine and said it was the only way to prevent what he said was a planned attack by Ukraine backed by the US on Russian soil. The war, which began on 24 February, is showing little signs of slowing down. Talks between both countries have borne no fruit. Nearly 3,000 civilians have been recorded killed and almost 6 million have fled Ukraine.