New Delhi: Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. This was the big week of the Union Budget, which saw the Centre announce a record high capital expenditure for 2023-24, along with changes in the new tax regime. Adani Enterprises decided to roll back its ₹20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) after a market rout.

Record High

In 2023-24, when global growth is expected to slow down, the Central government has budgeted a record capital expenditure of ₹10 trillion, up nearly 37% from the revised estimate for the current fiscal year. Thus, capex will account for 22% of the total spending, the highest share in nearly two decades. Revenue spending will increase by only 1%. The Centre’s own share in capex is set to rise to ₹8.6 trillion, with the rest allocated as loan transfers to states to fund their expenditure.

Relief in Taxation

The budget proposed changes in income tax slabs under the new tax regime. Those with incomes up to ₹7 lakh/year will be exempt from paying any tax. For incomes of ₹7-20 lakh, the effective tax outgo has fallen by 20-30%. The tax outgo on ₹20 lakh income will drop by about 15%. The super-rich with earnings above ₹5 crore will not only benefit from the reduced tax rates, but will also gain from the lowering of surcharges, which will reduce the effective tax rate from 42.7% to 39%.

Mass Hunt

That’s the number of managing directors and chief executives across sectors in India Inc. that have to be replaced as their tenures end by the end of next year, Mint reported, citing data collated by primeinfobase.com. Companies have varying priorities while looking for their next pick: while some are looking for directors from overseas, others are searching for the right candidates within India, industry executives said.

Adani’s U-turn

On wednesday, Adani Enterprises Ltd called off its fully-subscribed ₹20,000-crore FPO citing investor protection concerns. It announced that it will return the funds raised from investors. The step came after a massive sell-off in Adani group stocks that continued for a sixth straight day following allegations of fraud by US activist short seller Hindenburg Research. Reuters also reported that the market regulator was examining the recent crash in shares of Adani group firms.

Mixed Bag

Corporate India reported a mixed performance in Q3, with manufacturing firms reporting double-digit revenue growth even as operating profit has lagged with persisting cost pressures. Firms were able to offset inflation with price hikes, driving revenue growth. According to a Mint analysis of 399 firms (excluding banks and financial companies), net sales in Q3 rose 15.9% from a year earlier, the slowest in eight quarters. Net profit declined 3.8% y-o-y, but gained 11% from Q2.

Sweet Spot

That’s the Economic Survey’s projection for India’s economic growth in 2023-24, slowing from the expected 7% for the current year ending 31 March due to global uncertainty. India will still remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the Survey said. The economy will be boosted by “solid domestic demand and a pick-up in capital investment". However, the Survey cautioned challenges around rising current account deficit.

Changing Pattern

Theatre owners claim cinema attendance in Hindi-speaking markets has plummeted to nearly half the post-covid level. The number of people watching Hindi films in cinemas fell to 189 million in 2022 from 341 million in 2019 and 316 million in 2018, according to media consulting firm Ormax. With rising ticket prices and the audience’s awareness that many movies would be soon available on OTT platforms, it’s no surprise that attendance has been declining.

Chart of the Week: Short, Crisp

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s last full-year Budget speech before the 2024 general elections was also her shortest at only 87 minutes. The previous record was 91 minutes last year. However, in terms of word count, the speech was 13,761 words long, 42% longer than last year’s speech.