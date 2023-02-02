Data recap: Massive capex push, Adani FPO

The budget proposed changes in income tax slabs under the new tax regime. Those with incomes up to ₹7 lakh/year will be exempt from paying any tax. For incomes of ₹7-20 lakh, the effective tax outgo has fallen by 20-30%. The tax outgo on ₹20 lakh income will drop by about 15%. The super-rich with earnings above ₹5 crore will not only benefit from the reduced tax rates, but will also gain from the lowering of surcharges, which will reduce the effective tax rate from 42.7% to 39%.