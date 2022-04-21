Data recap: Netflix slows, covid grows, NFT bust

India has set the goal of reaching 100 GW of solar energy capacity by this year. However, the goal looks set to be missed, primarily because of the solar rooftop segment. Of the 100 GW, 40 GW was to come from this segment, but it reached only 8.9 GW, or 22% of its target, by the end of last year. The other segment, utility-scale solar plants, is doing well, having reached 70% of its target by 2021.