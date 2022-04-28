Data recap: Oil woes, travel glow, jab for kids

The illegalpractice of employing people as manual scavengers and to clean sewers, which is intricately linked to caste discrimination, continues in full force, as the shocking deaths of 17 individuals over the past one month show. The family of a worker who dies because of this practice is entitled to a ₹10-lakh compensation. Yet 362 families out of the recorded 920 have received only partial or no compensation since 1993, according to the government.