Data recap: Onion row, rainfall, Modi support, and more

Onion ordeal

Costly onions have forced the government to swing into action with measures to control the prices. However, this did not sit well with onion traders and farmers. They have protested the imposition of 40% export duty on onions, with auctions being called off in the Nashik market. This is not the first time the government has imposed export restrictions to control prices. Similar measures have been taken for rice, wheat, and sugar to control rising food inflation. However, this time, pitting consumers’ interest against the farmers’ has caused an uproar.