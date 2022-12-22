Data recap: Panic in China, Musk’s self-goal3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 01:06 AM IST
- An alarming covid wave has struck China; Elon Musk has failed to garner support from Twitter users
NEW DELHI : Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mintin the week gone by. China’s covid-19 wave has spread anxiety across the world. The initial public offering market is set for a revival. A United Nations biodiversity summit came to an end this week. Elon Musk has failed to garner support from Twitter users on continuing as the head of the company.