Data recap: Panic in China, Musk’s self-goal

That’s the share of Twitter voters who said Elon Musk should step down as the head of the social media company. Musk ran a Twitter poll to seek views, and promised to abide by the results. The poll got 17.5 million votes. The billionaire later said he would resign as chief executive officer as soon as he found “someone foolish enough to take the job". Twitter has been going through a tumultuous period since Musk took over in October.

