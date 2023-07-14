News
Data recap: Poverty report, gaming tax, inflation
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday,PlainFacts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. North India has been battered by rains this week. The revised indirect tax rules on online gaming are likely to choke the industry. Retail inflation rose more than expected in June. A new global poverty report indicated some cheer for India.
